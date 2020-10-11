mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign Are "On Call" For One Night On Lustful Collab

Aron A.
October 11, 2020 13:20
On Call
Trey Songz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Trey Songz & Ty Dolla $ign leave fans demanding a joint project with "On Call."


Trey Songz came through with his latest, and arguably most personal album to date, Back Home. The legendary R&B vocalist has slowly unveiled singles off of the projects over the months including a collaboration with Summer Walker and the BLM-inspired, "2020 Riots: How Many Times." Back Home is an insightful look into Trey Songz life, detailing his outlook on life as a father and of course, his love life.

"On Call" ft. Ty Dolla $ign delivers the anthem for the playboys and the bachelors with a bit of insight to life on the road. On the song, Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign make one night stands sound like an evening of endless passion as they detail life as a touring artist, echoing and expounding on the sentiments of the late Nate Dogg on "Area Code" for a luscious R&B record.

Quotable Lyrics
We got one night, baby, one night only
Let me make this clear
Girl, I need you here
I'm in your city one night, one night only
On the first flight, I'll be gone in the mornin'

Trey Songz Ty Dolla $ign back home
