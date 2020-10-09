mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trey Songz & Swae Lee Link On Melancholy "Rain"

Rose Lilah
October 09, 2020 11:26
Rain
Trey Songz teams up with Swae Lee for this collab off his new album "Back Home."


Trey Songz has finally released his new album, Back Home, after a week-long countdown across his social channels, and anticipation with singles like "Two Ways" and "Circles."

The album doesn't contain many features, but Summer Walker helps out the lead single and title track, "Back Home," Ty Dolla $ign on "One Call, DaVido on "Sleepless Nights" and finally, Swae Lee on "Rain." "Rain," like the name might suggest, is a more melancholy R&B song, as Trey Songz prefaces the song with: "Cause in reality, love and happiness live next to pain." Through out the song, the two artists come to terms with a relationship that is no longer what it was, one that appears to be slipping away from them.

As Trey leads us into the chorus, the production kicks up a notch, sliding into a percolating, hypnotic soundscape for both artists to seamlessly croon on. It's a definitely a stand-out from the tracklist, but let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

It's pourin' down on me, I won't complain 
'Cause I kinda like the rain sometimes
Every now and again 
Ooh, said you loved me one time 
But did that season change?

- Trey Songz

