It looks like the grieving period over the end of her engagement to Lamar Odom has come and gone. In December, Odom and Sabrina Parr announced that they'd officially parted ways, and the revelation came in the form of messy accusations being hurled online. He alleged that she'd taken control of his social media accounts and she denied that she was trying to be petty but made some sly comments about his finances. Odom went on to say that he questioned Parr's motives in being with him, especially after he learned that she'd allegedly had sex with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The breakup may be fresh, but neither Odom nor Parr is pining over the other. In fact, recently Parr shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story that showed her turning up with a group of her friends. Soon, Trey Songz makes an appearance with the fitness social media star and her crew linked with his entourage for what looks to be a lit evening.

"Last night was a movie!" Parr wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone that came out and kicked it with me." Everyone looked to have a good time, but you know the criticism was heavy. Check out a few posts about the event below.



