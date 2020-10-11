It's been a great year for R&B. And perhaps, that's just the vibe of the year. A pandemic that's kept us in for the majority of the year is best soundtracked to soothing vocals. New artists emerged, declaring themselves a new voice in the ever-expanding genre like Giveon. Meanwhile, a few legends also came through with new projects after years of keeping fans waiting, such as Alicia Keys.

As we do each week, we're back with another edition of our R&B Season playlist, highlighting some heavy hitters in the game. First off, we're ecstatic to have a new body of work from Trey Songz. The singer blessed us with his latest offering, Back Home which serves as one of his most personal and mature projects to date. And though there are plenty of cuts to choose from the project, we highlighted one of the best singles he released in the lead, "Two Ways."

Kehlani is another one of those artists who can drop a project and have fans demanding for more. She blessed the world with It Was Good Until It Wasn't earlier this year and kept up with the demand with several collaborations. Most recently, Victoria Monét enlisted the Oakland-bred vocalist for the remix to "Touch Me."

Make sure you peep our R&B Season playlist below.

