Trey Songz & Davido Are Up Late Waiting For A Text Back On "Sleepless Nights"

Trey Songz returned with eighth studio album, Back Home. Over the year, the singer has teased the release with a few singles. A few weeks back, he unleashed the Swae Lee-assisted "Rain" and during the second uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement, he reflected on the protests on "2020 Riots: How Many Times."

Among many other highlights off of the project, Nigeria's Davido continues his hot streak in the Western hemisphere with his feature on "Sleepless Nights." Finding a perfect middle ground between Trey Songz' luscious R&B stylings and Davido's vibrant afrobeats sounds, the pair detail lost love on late nights.

"Sleepless Nights" mark their first time working with each other directly, though they both appeared on Sean Kingston's "Peace of Mind" together alongside Stefflon Don.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Love shines like the sun,

ThÐµn disappear just like the mornin' dÐµw

You want loyalty,

But you can't have your cake and eat it, too, you know?

