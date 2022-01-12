Almost two weeks ago, Dylan Gonzalez ushered in the new year with eye-widening claims about Trey Songz. According to the former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball star publicly accused the singer of rape, and her allegations came amid news that Songz was being investigated by Las Vegas authorities in connection to a sexual assault.

For years there have been several lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault from different women. On Tuesday (January 11), Gonzalez returned to double down on her allegations while revealing that she has hired a lawyer.



Amy Graves / Contributor / Getty Images

"With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel," Gonzalez wrote. She added that she supports others who come forward about what they have endured.

Although she was the person to spark the interest in the allegations she made against Songz, Gonzalez has requested for people to grant her "privacy, consideration and compassion" while she figures out "the best course of action."

She also advised anyone with questions to speak directly with her attorney. Read through her message in full below.



