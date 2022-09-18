Trey Lance was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon after appearing to suffer a serious right leg injury. The 22-year-old's leg was placed in an air cast and he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter after Lance took a shot from Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback who recently resigned with the 49ers, took over in his absence.



Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Prior to his exit, Lance was 2-of-3 for 30 yards and had three carries for 13 yards.

Lance was drafted with the third overall pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the future of the franchise following Garoppolo's several-year stay with the team. While he struggled in his first game of the season, throwing for just 164 yards and an interception in a loss to the Chicago Bears, the game was played in disastrous weather and field conditions in the Windy City.

Last week, Lance discussed the importance of protecting himself on the field: "I'm not bigger, faster, and stronger than pretty much everyone else. Guys catch up a lot quicker, space is filled, guys close a lot faster, and I have to learn to protect myself, just being in a different situation knowing how important it is for me to stay healthy."

Check out the play that resulted in Lance's injury below.

