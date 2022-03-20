Comedian Trevor Noah, who's set to host the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, voiced his displeasure at The Recording Academy's decision to remove Kanye West from the performing lineup, Sunday. West had previously slammed Noah on social media for his criticism of West's recent behavior.

"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," Noah wrote on Twitter.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The Daily Show host's tweet comes after a report from CNN revealed that he was unhappy with the decision.

“Trevor never asked the Grammys to ban Kanye from performing," a source told the outlet. "He was not offended by Kanye’s Instagram post and Trevor responded on Instagram. The notion that Trevor or his team asked the Grammys to ban Kanye is ridiculous.”

West had used a racial slur to call out Noah in a post on Instagram, which led to him being suspended from the platform for 24 hours.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye," Noah commented on the since-deleted post. "Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” he wrote in part. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the different between that and fighting your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kid and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.”

