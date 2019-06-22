"Cancel Culture" is running rampant and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. When someone is confronted with an indiscretion, in today's culture the first reaction is to completely stop supporting them. There are some instances where cutting someone off and "canceling" them to the point of damn-near ruin may seem like the effective route, but oftentimes people are dragged through the mud for minor gaffes.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his recent run-in with Cancel Culture over old tweets that found him being accused of antisemitism and sexism. People waited for the comedian to apologize, but he didn't find that to be necessary. “In many ways, social media and comedy are time stamps of who we were...and if you’re not disgusted by what you did when you look back five, 10 years ago, then I’d argue you haven’t grown," he said. "But we live in a society where people are more concerned with the platitudes of apologies than they are with the actual change in human beings."

"I just don’t think it’s healthy for us to berate and destroy people for who they were versus who they are because ‘are’ is more important. And that’s the problem I have with the ‘cancel culture’ a lot of the time — you condemn people to only being that forever. What’s the value of atoning if it doesn’t mean you’re welcomed back into society?”