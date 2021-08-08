Comedian Trevor Moore died, Friday night, at the age of 41 following an accident, according to his wife and manager, Aimee Carlson. Moore was best known as the co-creator of The Whitest Kids U Know.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son," Carlson said in a statement. "He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”



In addition to being a founding member of The Whitest Kids U Know comedy troupe, Moore worked behind the scenes on Saturday Night Live, made appearances on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, Funny or Die, and more.

“Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” his collaborators, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger wrote in a statement to Variety. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

After news of his passing, fans shared their favorite sketches on social media.

