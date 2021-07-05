Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft this past year and starting in September, he will most likely be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Urban Meyer as his head coach, Lawrence is looking at a promising start to his career, and he appears to be motivated to lift this Jaguars team to the top of the AFC. It is going to take a lot of hard work, although if Lawrence has proven anything over the years, it's that he welcomes any challenge.

Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lawrence has officially signed his rookie contract with the Jaguars. The deal is worth $36.8 million over the course of four years which means he has an AAV of $9.2 million. Not to mention, $24 million is guaranteed which is good news for Lawrence as he doesn't have to worry about the financial consequences of injury or poor performance.

After finishing 1-15 last season, the Jaguars have a lot to work on this year, and despite having Lawrence on the team, it is not going to be easy. However, this team has the potential to be entertaining, and as football fans, that is all we can really ask for.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images