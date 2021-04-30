After winning their first game of the season in 2020, the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a massive 15-game losing streak that ended up winning them the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft. As soon as they got the pick, most fans figured they would be taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been a phenomenal talent who has yet to lose a regular-season game at either the high school or college level. On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their chance to draft Lawrence, and that's exactly what they did.

Despite having months to make their decision, the Jaguars took a large chunk of their clock time, much to the chagrin of the viewers at home. Regardless, the pick was finally made and now, Lawrence will be the team's franchise quarterback.

This is a huge moment for the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. While they did make the AFC Championship game a few years ago, the team has mostly be known for mediocrity and Lawrence has a real opportunity to change that. Some feel as though he is a generational talent and if he turns things around, the Jaguars will be huge winners.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images