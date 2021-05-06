When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected first overall in the NFL Draft last week, everyone knew they were going to take Trevor Lawrence from the Clemson Tigers. After winning the National Championship in 2019, it was a foregone conclusion that someday, he would be a first overall pick. In the end, the Jaguars did the right thing and picked a franchise quarterback who will likely be the starter for years to come.

Since getting picked by the Jaguars, Lawrence has fully embraced the city and even got to visit the day after his draft party. Needless to say, the fans are extremely excited to have him on the team and Lawrence himself seems stoked to be able to start his career in a state like Florida.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Wingstop

Today, Lawrence officially got to become a member of the Jaguars as he wore his Jags uniform for the very first time. In the photo carousel below, you can see Lawrence donning the teal and black colors he will be wearing for a very long time, barring any sort of dramatic exodus. For both Lawrence and the fans, this is a huge day. Not to mention, he definitely looks good in his new colors.

Hopefully, the Jaguars-Lawrence partnership will be one we get to see for years to come.