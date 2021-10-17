Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have had a nightmarish start to the NFL season. After falling to 0-5 to start the year, there was already talk that Urban Meyer should be fired. Not to mention, Lawrence was on the worst losing streak of his entire NFL career, dating back to Pop Warner football. With that in mind, the panic button was being smashed down hard, and with the Jaguars going to London this week, fans were curious to see what they would do.

After a back and forth affair, Lawrence and the Jags finally sneaked out a win as they defeated the Miami Dolphins by a score of 23-20. With a pair of late field goals, they got that elusive win, and now, Lawrence is finally in the win column for a team that desperately needed something good to happen.

After the game, Lawrence spoke directly to the fans through the Jaguars' Twitter account, where he thanked them all for their support during these trying times. He understands that the fanbase has been through a lot, and he wanted to make sure that they feel as loved as possible moving forward. Lawrence also expressed his pleasure for finally getting a win, which is something he thought would probably come sooner.

The Jaguars still have a lot to improve on this season but with that first win finally in the books, they can focus on the bigger picture.