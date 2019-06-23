Trevor Jackson Joins Cierra Ramirez On "Broke Us"

Fresh off the release of his Rough Drafts, Pt. II project, Trevor Jackson has turned around to lend a vocal assist on Cierra Ramirez's new "Broke Us" single. The track is a regretful ode, reflecting on a broken relationship and arrives attached to a steamy new visual in which the two trade off on their lines, battling out the two sides of the story.

“It’s been an amazing experience for both of my worlds to collide," says Ramirez of the new track. "Trevor & I, both being on Freeform TV shows and being signed to the same label, EMPIRE, seemed like the perfect fit for a collab and I couldn’t be happier. He’s so talented and he brings so much to 'Broke Us'."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't tell me that you wanna stay

If that ain't the truth

You just keep walkin' away

But I'm talkin' to you