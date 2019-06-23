mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trevor Jackson Joins Cierra Ramirez On "Broke Us"

Milca P.
June 22, 2019 23:02
218 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Broke Us
Cierra Ramirez Feat. Trevor Jackson

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cierra and Trevor share a new single.


Fresh off the release of his Rough Drafts, Pt. II project, Trevor Jackson has turned around to lend a vocal assist on Cierra Ramirez's new "Broke Us" single. The track is a regretful ode, reflecting on a broken relationship and arrives attached to a steamy new visual in which the two trade off on their lines, battling out the two sides of the story.

“It’s been an amazing experience for both of my worlds to collide," says Ramirez of the new track. "Trevor & I, both being on Freeform TV shows and being signed to the same label, EMPIRE, seemed like the perfect fit for a collab and I couldn’t be happier. He’s so talented and he brings so much to 'Broke Us'."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't tell me that you wanna stay
If that ain't the truth
You just keep walkin' away
But I'm talkin' to you

Cierra Ramirez
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  218
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Cierra Ramirez Trevor Jackson new music new song Songs r&b rnb P.O.P
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trevor Jackson Joins Cierra Ramirez On "Broke Us"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject