Trevor Jackson Drops Off His Debut "The Love Language"

He's been bouncing back and forth between the small screen and the studio, but Trevor Jackson's fans can finally celebrate the release of his debut album. The Grown-ish actor has been releasing new music for some time and on Friday (March 26), Jackson delivered The Love Language. A press release describes the album as his "most mature, poignant project to date" that "embodies the singer's insights and past experiences in love."

“Love is the universal language of all things and I hope this album gives people more confidence to understand their own love languages and how to communicate them," said Jackson. "The power of this music will not only bring people together, but it’ll also bring people closer to themselves." Jackson hopes that music lovers will receive his formal introduction with open arms, so stream The Love Language and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Love Don’t Change

2. Your Everything

3. Bouts To Be

4. Better

5. Pictures By My Pool

6. Ride The Wave

7. Be Your Self

8. WYBL

9. Get To You

10. Love & Affection

11. Tiny Dancer

12. Rolling Stone

13. Just Friends

14. This Won’t Go Viral