Trevor Daniel Reinvents Himself On "Past Life"

Trevor Daniel dropped his powerful ballad, "Past Life," on Friday, and he's proved more than ever just why he's a promising star on the rise. The started to make waves back in 2018, after dropping his chart-climbing hit, "Falling," that went viral on TikTok. The track also got the remix treatment from both blackbear and Summer Walker, and now, Trevor is raising the stakes on "Past Life."

Opening with Trevor singing over an acoustic guitar, "Past Life" totally switches gears on the second verse when the beat kicks in. "Past Life" tells the story of Trevor reinventing himself, abandoning his old self and all that comes with that. Co-written by Billie Eilish's ultra-talented producer/songwriter brother, FINNEAS, "Past Life" is a testament to Trevor's talent. If you're hoping to hear more from the breakout star, his debut LP, Nicotine, and it drops March 27th. Following the release of Nicotine, Trevor will be hittng the read for the accompanying tour, kicking off in Mexico City on March 28th.

Quotable Lyrics

Last night was the last night of my past life

Got me here like you can never figure me out

Last night was the last time, was the last time

I'll never let you figure me out