Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers is currently in the midst of a custody battle with the mother of his child, Lana Allen. Ariza has a 12-year-old son with Allen and according to TMZ, Allen is seeking full custody of the child while also demanding a restraining order. Allen is alleging that Ariza has been abusive to their child on more than one occasion and that the child is "not safe in his care."

Ariza has denied all of these allegations and is looking to make sure he is able to still have custody of his 12-year-old. In court documents, Ariza alleged that Allen is doing this as a way to manipulate their child. "What is occurring here is in fact [Allen's] abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel loyalty conflict for [the child], alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in father and son's relationship," Ariza said.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Allen reportedly brought these allegations to the LAPD and Department of Child and Family Services although for now, it doesn't seem like an investigation has been completed on that front.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide them.

