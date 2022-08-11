The opportunity to portray one of the greatest boxers of all time was a huge moment for Trevante Rhodes, but now he's at the center of a controversy. In just two weeks, Hulu will premiere its anticipated series Mike, detailing the life and experiences of Mike Tyson. The production has been heavily teased for months as the streaming platform expects Mike to become another hit, but Tyson himself came forward to denounce the show. According to the champion boxer, Hulu is profiting from his life without his permission.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life," Tyson recently wrote on Instagram. "He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

In a separate post, Tyson added that he doesn't support the series because "they stole my life story and didn't pay me." He added that "to Hulu executives I'm just a n*****r they can sell on the auction block." Hulu has not responded to Tyson's assertions, but Trevante Rhodes has reacted to the controversy.

"I understand

I am a fan

As well.

Obviously. As Champ honored the great

Alexander the Great

in his way, I honor him in mine

w my intelligence, my heart & my time

Perspective is everything

Perspective is everything

what's bigger than a name? the education of

a vein. Never in vain

Never in vain

Never in vain."

