Trev Rich Applies Pressure On "Lie A Lot"

It's been a busy year for Denver-based rapper Trev Rich. The rapper unleashed a slew of singles as well as his project, Nova earlier this year. And it looks like before the year comes to an end, he want to remind people just how cold he is on the microphone. The rapper returned with his latest single and video titled, "Lie A Lot" recently that delivers a whole lot of West Coast vibes and quotable bars within a dense 1:30 timeslot.

"The song came to life as I was creating the story of my upcoming project, called Out The Dark. So Lie A Lot is really coming from a place of comfortability and security with being numb, transitioning into my higher self. It’s just a piece of the story or my Great Awakening," said Rich in a statement.

Peep the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as talk, even if it's true, I had to lie

I be walking, circles around n***as I don't invite

Any n***as doing business like bitches ain't one of mine