The Weeknd may have a stalker on his hands, or at the very an unwanted visitor near his LA home. TheBlast reports that a trespasser was apprehended Tuesday afternoon near his home in the Hidden Hills community, a gated community near Calabasas.

Community security reportedly called police after they spotted the alleged trespasser, and the man was questioned by authorities to determine where he was going and what he was doing. It’s unclear if Abel was home at the time of the man’s arrest or not, but sheriff deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

The Weeknd isn’t the only notable artist that lives in the Hidden Hills community. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and French Montana are just a few names that also live in the neighborhood.

This report comes just a day after The Weeknd was seen starring in Adam Sandler's upcoming new movie, Uncut Gems. Appearing alongside Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield and Idina Menze, Abel will play a sleazy jewelry dealer to the stars. Check out the trailer for that right here, which included a never before heard remix to Abel & Travis' "Pray 4 Love."

