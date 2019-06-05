Yesterday, the anticipated episode of Black Mirror's "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too," which stars Miley Cyrus in the leading role, was premiered at a private press screening. Given that Miley's draw remains strong - despite having previously disavowed hip-hop music only to once again dubiously dabble in the genre - her upcoming turn in Black Mirror has many curious as to the results. As reported by ET Canada, Black Mirror's creator Charlie Brooke was on hand during the screening, and spoke about the difficult process of bringing existing songs, Miley-fying them, and introducing them to the dystopian world.

As Miley's character is a famous pop star, it stands to reason that her musical repertoire needed to be on point. As such, Brooke decided to draw from the collection of Nine Inch Nails, a legendary act fronted by Trent Reznor. “As for the music, every song that she performs is a Nine Inch Nails song that we adapted into a pop standard,” revealed Brooke. "That’s one thing that was in the script quite early on, but we had to get permission from Trent Reznor to do that and rewrite some of his tracks as upbeat pop songs. At the end, she does a f**king good job of doing ‘Head Like A Hole’.”

Apparently, Reznor was pleased with the results, even though some of his lyrics were adapted by Brooke, as to fit Miley's character. “He got it straight away. It was via email and he was really happy," explains Brooke. "He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve.’”

The fifth season of Black Mirror has been made available as of today. What did you think of the episode?

