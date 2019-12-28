In an interview with Revolver, Trent Reznor spoke about the "fucking waste of time" he spent working on Netflix's Birdbox.

Reznor scored the Sandra Bullock-staring film and apparently, did not enjoy the experience.

"When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in," Reznor said. "And you're stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That's kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film. And the final icing on the shit cake was we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn't hear it anyway. So it was like, that was a ... That was a fucking waste of time. Then we thought, no one's going to see this fucking movie. And, of course, it's the hugest movie ever in Netflix."

Reznor is set to score David Fincher's Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic Mank. "We think we're gonna be period-authentic, so it just creates a new set of challenges," Reznor said of the upcoming project. It will be the second collaboration between Fincher and Reznor who worked together on The Social Network in 2010. No release date is currently set for the film.

Birdbox is available to stream on Netflix.