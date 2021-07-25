Trench Baby Declares Himself Chicago's "Richest Gangbanger"

Whether you know previously heard of him as T Baby or Polo G's younger brother, Trench Baby is a sensational rising artist who is currently making a name for himself as one of the hardest young rappers in Chicago. With the release of his debut track "F*k Yo Homie" this past March, Trench Baby made it clear that Polo G isn't the only member of the Capalot family with the gift of gab, and now, the young artist has returned with another blazing single.

Titled "Richest Gangbanger," Trench Baby's explosive new track finds him proclaiming his affluence on his side of Chicago, and over the course of two minutes, he spits aggressive, rapid-fire bars that feature references to basketball players like Danny Green and Bam Adebayo as well as showcase his riveting energy on wax.

Get familiar with Trench Baby by watching the video for "Richest Gangbanger" below. Is it safe to say that rapping runs in Trench Baby and Polo G's family?

Quotable Lyrics

Who broke? Lil' b*tch, I can buy you

I come through and slide on they block like Bam Adebayo

And if you want the smoke, say it's up and come get it

No bullsh*t here, you better come with it

I just add a switch on the back of my Glizzy

And this car automatic got five percent tint

In the last shootout that b*tch came close

I'm thankin' God everyday that the opps missed me