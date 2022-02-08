Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the daughter of two Hip Hop icons now that she has tied the knot. For years, Growing Up Hip Hop fans have been getting to know Egypt Criss and her beau Sam Wright thanks to WEtv. The young couple put their relationship highs and lows out for the world to see, causing the pair to often become targets of critics.

Egypt's parents, Naughty By Nature's Treach and Sandra "Pepa" Denton of Salt-n-Pepa, were all smiles as their baby girl exchanged vows with her new husband in an intimate Las Vegas wedding.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the beautiful Congratulation wishes, I am filled with love and joy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, so thankful to God for bringing us together in Holy Matrimony and grateful to start a beautiful journey with a great support system and know that our love can get us through anything.”

A few photos of the event were shared online, but fans will get a firsthand look at all that went into the big day in a future episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. Sam proposed back in 2019, a moment that also made its way to reality television, but the pandemic delayed their plans to wed in December 2020.

"Sam and I couldn't be happier," Egypt told E! News. "In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness, it is not love." Check out a few photos of Mr. and Mrs. Wright's wedding day below.













