Tre Mission & Merky Ace Kick Bars At A Rapid Pace On "Sim Simma"

Toronto rapper Tre Mission kept fans waiting for a new project. His studio debut, Stigmata made waves throughout Canada and the U.K. but he continued to build his presence in the grime scene. He produced a ton of records for some of the U.K.'s promising acts while teaming up with Merky Ace and M.I.K. to form Tizzy Gang. On his latest project, Orphan Black, he recruits fellow Tizzy Gang member, Merky Ace for a highlight off of the project.

Tre Mission's come up was in the grime scene, even participating in the Lord Of The Mic battles. On "Sim Simma," the rapper teams up with Merky Ace to flex his lyrical prowess. With an interpolation of the classic Beenie Man record, the deliver one of the hardest tracks on Orphan Black.

Peep their collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

I came with the white like a dude

I'm juugin, I'm makin' a move

You get me, the flekky, I'm watchin' 'em dance

Strap when I walk in the dance

Put three on his head, that's a Chance

They run with the mic and the bands