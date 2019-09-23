Travis Thompson Shares "Reckless Endangerment" Album

Travis Thompson has officially made his Epic Records debut with his newest Reckless Endangerment album, crafting a 15-track outing that follows up on the Seattle area rapper's Runaways EP effort.

“Reckless Endangerment is a misdemeanor. It’s living wrongfully. It’s a charge you get when you’re acting so recklessly you could get the people around you hurt. That’s kind of what my life is and what all of the homies lives are. We’re on this journey trying to find fulfillment, and we’re all lost as Hell trying to figure it out [...] It’s finding a substantial risk, and saying, ‘Fuck it’. Whether that’s right or wrong is up to you to decide.”

Highlights include the previously-released "God's Favorite" and "Malice" tracks along with appearances from the likes of Macklemore, Reason, Sir Mix-A-Lot, and A-Trak among others