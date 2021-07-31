Travis Thompson Shares "BLVD BOY" Album

Seattle-bred hyphenate Travis Thompson has returned with his third studio album, BLVD BOY. The new effort finds the underground mainstay sparring with the formidable likes of Juicy J, Westside BOOGIE, G-Eazy, KYLE, and Kota The Friend.

The 14-song outing follows up on 2019's Reckless Endangerment and makes a case for Thompson continued expansion as a favortie among ctalogs.

"I know every artist says “'his album is a collection from my old albums,' but I swear to God each song is a leveled-up version of the shit we’ve been doing- but in a whole new way," Thompson told Flaunt ahead of the release this summer. "What we’ve always done has been super fan-driven and cool for us- but I feel like now we not only have the best version of that now, but new versions of my music that has legs now to really be something crazier than ever before. We’re making songs that slap at parties, in the car, at night alone, wherever you play them. And I’m just more grown-up. I feel like for a long time I was a kid fresh out of high school who was just excited to be a rapper. A lot of shit has happened in the last two years where I’ve had to grow up, and face myself in new ways. So the music reflects that. "