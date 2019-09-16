mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Thompson Previews Album With "Malice" Track

Milca P.
September 16, 2019 02:12
72 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Malice
Travis Thompson

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Travis Thompson shares new heat.


Seattle area rapper Travis Thompson is back with another track, sharing his newest "Malice" track, which teases his upcoming Reckless Endangerment debut album, set for a September 20th release.

"Reckless Endangerment is a misdemeanor. It’s living wrongfully. It’s a charge you get when you’re acting so recklessly you could get the people around you hurt," he says of the upcoming album. "That’s kind of what my life is and what all of the homies lives are. We’re on this journey trying to find fulfillment, and we’re all lost as Hell trying to figure it out. No matter what, we bright each other with. To us, Reckless Endangerment is knowing better, but still choosing not to do better, yet never alone. It’s finding a substantial risk, and saying, ‘Fuck it’. Whether that’s right or wrong is up to you to decide.”

Quotable Lyrics

If it's time, I guess that's life
And I'll come try this on my own
Cause I'll be fine and I'll get mine
But still, I gotta let you know
It's never no malice in this side

Travis Thompson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  72
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Travis Thompson malice new music Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Travis Thompson Previews Album With "Malice" Track
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject