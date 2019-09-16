Travis Thompson Previews Album With "Malice" Track

Seattle area rapper Travis Thompson is back with another track, sharing his newest "Malice" track, which teases his upcoming Reckless Endangerment debut album, set for a September 20th release.

"Reckless Endangerment is a misdemeanor. It’s living wrongfully. It’s a charge you get when you’re acting so recklessly you could get the people around you hurt," he says of the upcoming album. "That’s kind of what my life is and what all of the homies lives are. We’re on this journey trying to find fulfillment, and we’re all lost as Hell trying to figure it out. No matter what, we bright each other with. To us, Reckless Endangerment is knowing better, but still choosing not to do better, yet never alone. It’s finding a substantial risk, and saying, ‘Fuck it’. Whether that’s right or wrong is up to you to decide.”

Quotable Lyrics

If it's time, I guess that's life

And I'll come try this on my own

Cause I'll be fine and I'll get mine

But still, I gotta let you know

It's never no malice in this side



