Travis Scott is essentially the modern day king of merch. Any project he shares - whether it be a single, an album or a Netflix documentary - is accompanied by a collection of thematically-related products. ASTROWORLD was promoted by seven days of different merch drops and Travis' record label's new EP, JACKBOYS, is being given a similar treatment.

Last weekend, Travis' webstore was updated with JACKBOYS hoodies, t-shirts, hats, posters, bumper stickers, keychains, air fresheners, ashtrays, racing helmets, bandanas and beanies. Unsurprisingly, those products sold out faster than you can shout "LA FLAME" and have since been removed from the site. However, if you head over there, you can still enter an auction and a contest to win the most exclusive JACKBOYS items out of the whole lot.

The contest is for a collaboration between Cactus Jack Records and Hot Wheels. The toy company produced a hand-painted miniature model of the BMW M3 E30 that features on the cover art of the JACKBOYS EP. The toy car is housed in a custom acrylic casing with the emblazoned age recommendation edited to read "FOR RAGERS OVER 3 YEARS." It was originally being sold for $2,500, but if you weren't fast enough to grab one, you can still enter a giveaway to win one of three.