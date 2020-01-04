Nothing goes faster than Travis merch.
Travis Scott is essentially the modern day king of merch. Any project he shares - whether it be a single, an album or a Netflix documentary - is accompanied by a collection of thematically-related products. ASTROWORLD was promoted by seven days of different merch drops and Travis' record label's new EP, JACKBOYS, is being given a similar treatment.
Last weekend, Travis' webstore was updated with JACKBOYS hoodies, t-shirts, hats, posters, bumper stickers, keychains, air fresheners, ashtrays, racing helmets, bandanas and beanies. Unsurprisingly, those products sold out faster than you can shout "LA FLAME" and have since been removed from the site. However, if you head over there, you can still enter an auction and a contest to win the most exclusive JACKBOYS items out of the whole lot.