The Road to Utopia has only just begun, but Travis Scott has already teased several unreleased titles from his long-awaited upcoming album. This past weekend, the father of two kicked off his Las Vegas residency at Zouk nightclub, during which he previewed new songs created in collaboration with some industry favourites – all of whom he's connected with at least once before.

On Saturday (September 17), the Houston native took to the stage for the first time (he's due to perform six more times in Sin City between now and October 15), showing off what he's been creating alongside names like Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, and Pharrell Williams.

Future and Travis Scott perform onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 -- Jason Koerner/Getty Images

As HipHopDX notes, Scott and Hendrix have connected on the "Franchise" remix, as well as Rodeo's "3500," and most recently, "Hold That Heat" along with Southside. As for LUV, the "Can't Say" hitmaker linked with them for titles such as "Watch" and "Go Off."

It's no secret that Cudi is one of La Flame's idols, as well as a frequent collaborator. In 2020 the duo teamed up under the moniker The Scotts to give us a self-titled single, and in the past, we've heard "Mr. Rager" on "Stop Trying to Be God," "Through the Late Night," and "Baptized In Fire."

As for Skateboard P, he lent his production skills to Rodeo's "Flying High" and Astroworld's "Skeletons," and has been photographed smiling in the studio with Scott recently.

Other songs shared by the 31-year-old in recent months include "God's Country" and "Lost Forever" – both of which made their debut during the rapper's performance at London's O2 Arena last month.

As for the rest of Utopia, Scott has said that it'll be "a new f*cking sound" with plenty of psychedelic rock. "I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really," he told i-D Magazine last year.





Which new collaboration are you most excited to hear? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

