Travis Scott's back on stage these days following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston last November. 10 people died from compression asphyxia due to the crowd surging towards the front of the stage at the annual concert including 10-year-old Ezra Blount. The lawyer for Blount's family recently put Scott on blast after footage emerged of the rapper pausing a show in NYC to ensure a fan's safety.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"He knows exactly how to keep his fans safe during a concert, but the problem with that is he didn’t just learn about the fact that he has control over the entire crowd," Blount's attorney Alex Hillard said. "There are 10 people that would still be alive today, including young Ezra Blount, if Travis realized his responsibility as an artist goes further than just trying to rile up his crowds, and it reemphasizes the rule of ‘if you see something say something.’”

In response, Scott's rep called Hillard's comments the "cynical height of hypocrisy." The rep said that Hillard's criticism was a means of swaying the jury ahead of the trial.

"This is the despicable, cynical height of hypocrisy. It’s beyond disappointing to see that — in a desperate bid to influence potential jurors – the plaintiffs’ legal team is criticizing Travis for pausing Monday’s Coney Island show to ensure that fans can have fun safely," the rep told HipHopDX. “This is exactly the wrong message to send to fans — and to artists. And it completely ignores the fact that Travis also stopped his performance at Astroworld three different times.”

We'll keep you posted on any new developments in Travis Scott's case.

[Via]