The Travis Scott brand is strong right now. From becoming the go-to hook master/feature artist to his merchandise capsules selling out in minutes, Travis Scott went from an experimental artist buzzing in the hip-hop world to a household name. Maybe Kylie Jenner could take some credit for that but ultimately, Travis Scott built a strong and loyal dedicated fanbase -- one that would eat up everything he does -- since making waves with Owl Pharoah.

After announcing that he'd be getting his own Reese Puffs cereal box, Travis Scott fans were apparently very willing to cough up some large cash for a box. The rapper's limited edition cereal box went for $50 a pop and apparently, it only took seconds for it to completely sell out on his online store. Reese's Puffs confirmed they sold out in 30 seconds. The boxes went on sale after his pop-up shop in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. The rapper designed the boxes to have his own aesthetic to it along with Reese Puffs branding. He also had his own spoon and bowls for sale which is also sold out.

It didn't take long for the boxes of cereal to find its way to eBay. One seller is putting up a box of the Reese Puffs and the bowl for $200 on eBay.