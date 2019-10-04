Kylie Jenner used to fill up Travis Scott's mind with ideas, causing him to be the absolute highest in the room. While he likely still has some ideas in his mind when thinking about his now ex-girlfriend, they likely aren't all as happy as they once were. This week, Travis Scott has found himself at the center of a media parade with everybody trying to figure out what exactly went wrong in his relationship with the billionaire socialite. Regardless of what's happening in La Flame's personal life, his new single is officially out, marking one of his first post-Astroworld musical appearances as a solo artist and fans have been debating on whether or not they're actually messing with the track.

After the release of Travis Scott's most-decorated album thus far in his career, people have been wondering what's coming next for Trav. Since early this year, his loyal following has been aware of "Highest In The Room," having heard snippets and live renditions of the cut. It's finally out and we're all a little unsure how to feel. Do we like it? Do we love it? Do we hate it? It's still a little too early to tell. One thing's for sure though; that outro is FIRE. However, if we take a look at how the internet is reacting to it, much of the reception has been positive. Among the HNHH viewership, our readers have given it a 76% approval rating, which is pretty solid.

