Travis Scott and Jordan Brand collaborated on multiple Air Jordan 4s last year, leading to the release of a Houston Oilers-themed colorway, while the others were given to a select group of family & friends.

Among the rare airs that never received a retail release was "Dirty Cactus" colorway, featuring an ashy grey construction, equipped with black detailing, mocha accents and red Cactus Jack detailing on the heel. Images of the limited edition sneakers have surfaced time and again, but it never gets old to look at new photos of La Flame's 4s.

Take a look at the latest images of the exclusive "Friends & Family" colorway below.

Another Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 collab that never released is the purple suede rendition that recently surfaced on Flight Club. That colorway, also given to Family & Friends, is currently up for grabs in a size 12 - although it'll cost you $17,500.

As for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan collabs that will actually be releasing to the public, the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 is slated to drop this month. Click here for more details on that.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends"/Flight Club