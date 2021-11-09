As Travis Scott's team announced that he would be covering the funeral costs of those who perished during Astroworld, his reported ex-manager has spoken out against him. Scott has been portrayed throughout his career as a beloved artist and father who jumps into the No. 1 spot musically with every release. He was once an entertainer who sat on top of the world but now, he has become a public pariah as people point fingers attempting to pinpoint who is to blame.

Meanwhile, Shane Morris, a man who states he is Scott's former manager, shared a video online where he called out the rapper. According to Morris, he isn't surprised by the events that unfolded at Astroworld because of his personal experience with Scott.



Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer / Getty Images

"Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music," said Morris. "Eight people are dead and hundreds more injured after Travis Scott's callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld and I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone."

On Twitter, DDot tweeted about an incident where Scott allegedly "left his former manager for dead," and Morris claims he is that person. "I'm Travis Scott's former manager. I'm the one who had a seizure and I'm the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles," said Morris. "I originally told my account in 2013 and then it recirculated on Reddit about six years ago."



Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer / Getty Images

He added that the videos surfacing from Astroworld showing Scott ignoring warnings and complaints of injuries and dying attendees "align with what I know about Travis Scott." Morris said, "When he sees people in harm or in danger, he tends to only continue thinking about himself. And to make it worse, he's been doing this for years at other concerts."

Morris explained that when he began working for Scott, it was his job to "fake his popularity," so he "programmed a fleet of Soundcloud bots to artificially inflate his play counts." It made him seem more popular than he was and Morris claims he also did the same for Scott with Twitter. Watch him detail his alleged experiences below.