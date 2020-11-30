Travis Scott has only released a handful of songs this year, including the recently-released "FRANCHISE" with Young Thug and M.I.A., as well as "THE SCOTTS" with Kid Cudi and "The Plan" for Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Despite his irregular release calendar, Travis managed to be one of the most impactful artists of the entire year, solely through his creative partnerships with some of the world's biggest companies.

In a new profile for Forbes, Travis' recent marketing success with brands like McDonald's, Nike, Sony, and more are under the microscope as the publication looks to see how much the rapper is expected to earn from each deal, proving to the world that La Flame had one of the most successful years out of absolutely anybody on the money-making front.



Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His most recently-announced deal with Sony for the PS5 is reported to have already netted the artist $1 million. However, when it's all said and done, he's looking at around $20 million from the deal, which could possibly end up including a co-branded console and a game designed by Travis.

His McD's endorsement reportedly got him around $5 million. On the side, Travis released a bunch of merchandise to celebrate the collaboration, which actually tripled his earnings, making him about $15 million.

As for Nike, Forbes estimates that his deal brings him about $10 million per year. Complex points out that the exposure he gets from Nike is priceless though, exponentially raising his value to other brands as he cements himself as a go-to for companies looking for a boost in sales.

The feature also includes some bit about Travis' upcoming alcohol brand Cacti, more information about his forthcoming album Utopia, and more.

