Travis Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It" Remains One Of His Best Songs 7 Years Later

On the seven-year anniversary of Travis Scott's project Days Before Rodeo, which followed up his debut mixtape Owl Pharaoh, "Drugs You Should Try It" remains one of the best songs that the superstar rapper has ever released.

Despite the song not being readily available on streaming services, fans are able to listen to the track via unofficial videos on YouTube and elsewhere. From the lyrical content, which deals with drug use, love, and more, to the beat, which is chilled and laidback, this was one of Travis' star-making moments, truly showing the world that he could become a problem in the music industry. After Days Before Rodeo dropped, things started happening for the Houston artist, allowing him to morph into the present version of himself.

From the masterful use of distortion to the reversed vocals in the chorus, this is one of Travis' most ambitious songs, and it's also one of his best.

The song may never see an official release because of sample clearances, but it was revealed that Travis was working on a sequel to the song with producer FKI 1st back in 2018. There haven't been any updates on that in a while, but maybe we can expect it on Utopia?

Revisit "Drugs You Should Try It" below and let us know what you think about it, as well as Days Before Rodeo, seven years later.

Quotable Lyrics:

We up all night, from dawn to dusk it's always poppin'

I fell in love, fell outta love, we both had options

I played the drums, she rolled the drugs

I rocked the club, we both throw up

We was the band you never heard before

You got that tat above your crack

And on your cat, you be right back

Your momma never know