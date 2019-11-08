Travis Scott's love for his home city of Houston has never gone unnoticed. Last year, the Grammy-nominated act launched his first ever Astroworld Music Festival and by no surprise, it made its return this year by popular demand. "NAH YALL WENT HARD AS SHIT. SO I HAD TO TRY TO BRING THIS BACK FOR U GUYS. ALOT CRAZIER AND BIT MORE RAMPAGE !!!" Travis captioned the announcement.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Considering the event takes place tomorrow, November 9th, fans who purchased tickets from the jump woke up in anticipation of the official lineup and weren't so please when it didn't arrive on time. However, Travis came through as promised and dropped off the list of acts set to take the stage across the street from Travis' childhood stomping grounds, Astroworld Amusement Park.

This year will see DaBaby, Migos, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Sheck Wes, Tay Keith, Young Dolph and Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion and many more. "SEE U GUYS TOMORROW!!!" Travis captioned the announcement on Instagram. "BEEN WAITING ON THIS DAY FOR 364 DAYS. READY TO GO WILAY. WITH U GUYS. MAN ON MAN. WHAT WE GOT ON DECK. PS. WE MADE A BIT MORE SPACE FOR THE YOUTH DEM."

Who's ready?!