As expected, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's reported break up has given the Internet a lot to talk about but also a lot to assume. At first people were sure Kylie ran back to her ex Tyga but she quickly debunked such reports. Then there was quite a conspiracy that things ended because Travis had a side chick the whole time he was with Kylie. We're not sure where people found the time, but a selection of photos both Travis and the unidentified woman posted were placed together to prove they've been kickin' it since 2013.



The woman, who's Instagram handle is @yungsweetro, shared a post to her story stating her piece on the reports and how they're very much false. "None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave us alone because it's affecting reali lives. Thank you," the statement reads.

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority," Kylie recently wrote on Twitter, not stating whether she and Travis are together or not.

We'll have to see how this all plays out.