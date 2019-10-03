Throughout their relationship, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were always plagued with cheating or break-up rumors. Now that the couple has actually decided to take a break from each other, that speculation is only intensifying. Multiple sources have claimed that, despite their decision to part ways, there is no bad blood between Trav and Ky. The former lovers have decided to keep a 50/50 custody plan for their daughter Stormi Webster and they're not ruling out the possibility of reconciliation. Hours after the news started breaking out, Jenner was spotted with another ex-beau of hers, Tyga, as they took a late-night trip to the studio. Not much is known about what went down (besides the creation of music) but it turns out that Travis Scott may have been creeping around on the side for a while, which led to his relationship's demise.



According to an unconfirmed report by Bossip, fans believe they have found and identified Travis Scott's alleged side chick. With social media still going wild over the initial break-up news, the most intense sleuths decided to do some digging and they found that one woman has remained constant in La Flame's life for years.

When Travis was handling cheating rumors, they were reportedly about the mystery woman that people believe to have found online. People are sharing photos of the lady, who apparently attended Kylie's birthday party earlier this year. As of right now, this is simply gossip and has not been confirmed by anybody on Travis Scott's team. Take it all with a heavy helping of salt.