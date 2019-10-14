Travis Scott's wildly popular Air Jordan 1 collab has been the focal point of many custom sneakers since they debuted earlier this year, ranging from a tie-dye pair of 1s made from AstroWorld merch to a "Cactus Jack" Air Max 270 React that borrowed design cues from the beloved Mocha colorway.

The latest Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1 custom, courtesy of @TheHeyyman, comes equipped with a festive "Day of the Dead" design inspired by the classic Nike SB Dunk Low.

The kicks were limited to just five pairs, all of which released exclusively through theheyyman.com this past weekend.

Per @TheHeyyman:

"This piece is constructed with fine Italian leather, black python and English nubuck decorated with embossed multicolor skeletons. The soles have been repurposed from a pair of AJ1 “Wings” and the artwork has been replaced with orange and black Day of the Dead inspired imagery."

Check out some additional shots in the IG posts embedded below.