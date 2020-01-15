Travis Scott has been giving us small teasers of his latest Nike collab with is supposed to come in the form of an SB Dunk Low. Of course, the Nike SB Dunk Low is an iconic shoe and in 2020, Nike is hoping to restore the silhouettes' popularity. What makes Travis' collab unique is that it features blue bandana material as an overlay for a beige suede toe box and back heel. If you're a fan of previous Travis Scott x Nike collabs, then you will certainly enjoy what he has in store for this latest Dunk Low.

According to the Twitter account @pyleaks, these shoes are slated to drop on Saturday, February 29th for $150 USD. If you're a big Travis Scott fan, these are certainly a must-cop and we can't wait to see what these actually look like in person.

As for physically copping these, you're going to need to exercise some patience. La Flame collabs are in high-demand and the success rate is fairly low in terms of trying to snag a pair for retail. Ahead of the release, we will be sure to hook you up with the latest information in order to make release day just a tad less stressful.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest collab and whether or not you plan on copping.