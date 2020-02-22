As if anticipated sneaker drops aren't stressful enough, Travis Scott decided to announce the release of his latest Nike collaboration at the last moment. The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low was given a tentative release date of February 29, but sneakerheads and La Flame fans have been anxiously awaiting further confirmation. Travis is an impulsive man, so it's fitting that he unexpectedly took to Twitter today to reveal that the shoes will be dropping imminently.

His announcement reads: "CACTUS JACK FOR NIKE SB RELEASING TODAY EXCLUSIVELY ON http://SHOP.TRAVISSCOTT.COM SELECT NIKE SB DOORS 2/29." He also shared a one-minute trailer, which he stars in and honours skateboarding culture. Travis has not specified exactly what time the shoes will be available, but his website gives you the option to submit your email for updates. You will likely be notified once the kicks drop, but it wouldn't be surprising if they were sold out by the time you realized you received the email. For that reason, maybe it'd be a better idea to just incessantly refresh Travis' webstore until you are able to add the SBs to cart. The shoes are rumoured to be priced at $150.

The shoes will come housed in a "Travis Scott exclusive box" that matches the bandana design of the shoes themselves. Other skateboarding-related items are currently available through the webstore. For those hoping to cop, may the odds be ever in your favor!