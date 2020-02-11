Travis Scott has been one of Nike and Jordan Brand's favorite collaborators over the last two years. His influence in both music and streetwear is on par with some of the biggest names in the world. With that being said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that his collaborations sell out instantly and are highly sought after by sneakerheads and general collectors. La Flame's first Nike effort in 2020 will be the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low.

There have been plenty of teasers so far although thanks to Stadium Goods, we have the most detailed images yet. The sneaker has blue bandana patterns on the overlays while the side panels are "parachute beige" flannel. The overlays can tearaway to reveal new patterns underneath which is certainly a feature that fans will enjoy. It seems like Nike is trying to bring back SB's popularity and a Travis Scott collab is a great way to start doing that.

For now, the tentative release date for these is Saturday, February 29th. It is believed the shoe will cost $150 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Stadium Goods

