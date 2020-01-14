Travis Scott has been a dominant force in music these past few years. When it comes to sneakers, Scott has been making waves thanks to numerous efforts with Nike and Jordan Brand. Heading into 2020, Scott has even more great shoes planned and one of them is a Nike SB Dunk Low. There have been quite a few teaser images so far which display the sneaker's blue bandana overlays and brown suede highlights. Overall, it's an interesting colorway that will certainly make waves when it drops in February.

Thanks to @repgod888 and @kickwhoshow, we now have a detailed look at the sneaker. The IG posts below showcase various angles of the sneaker as well as some on-foot images. These images show just how good the shoe looks when paired with a nice outfit. If you're a Travis Scott fan with a love for Dunk Lows, this sneaker is definitely for you.

Be sure to stay tuned for release details regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this collab and whether or not it holds up compared to other classic SB models.