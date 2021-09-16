Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world and as 2021 comes to a close, fans are waiting on his new album UTOPIA. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be a 2021 release, however, 2022 certainly seems likely. As for his entrepreneurial endeavors, Travis still has his collaborations with Nike, and throughout 2021, he has been dropping some heat. He has also teased fans with new collabs, including a unique new Nike Air Trainer 1.

According to the sneaker leaker group @py_rates_ on Instagram, Scott is looking at dropping three new Air Trainer 1s within the coming months. One of these models will be fairly colorful while the rest are set to receive neutral tones that should impress longtime fans.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the images below via Instagram, you can see how one model is slated for this Holiday season and it is covered in blue and orange tones. The color scheme is labeled as "Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna" which is a departure from the other two offerings which are slated for Spring of next year. These models are black and grey, and with color codes of "Lt Smoke Grey/Honeydew/Particle Grey" and "Dk Smoke Grey/Black/Iron Grey/Off-Noir."

All of these models come with a backward swoosh and fans are eager to see how they will look in person. The cost is also set at $140 USD although the exact release dates have not yet been announced. Let us know what you think of both of these pairs, in the comments below.