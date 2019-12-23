Travis Scott has been a pioneer in the sneaker community as of late thanks to his incredible collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. Every single Air Jordan model he's worked on has become a huge success that resells in the 1000s of dollars. If you're a big fan of Scott's music, chances are, you like his shoes as well. At this point, Scott has become somewhat of a staple for the culture and continues to churn out some dope sneakers whenever he gets the chance.

His next collaboration is coming in the form of the Nike Air Max React 270 which is a silhouette that was debuted earlier this year. Last week, we got some teaser images of the shoe but thanks to @redgod888 and @kickwhoshow, we now have some detailed on-foot images that show off the sneaker in all of its glory. As you can see from the posts below, the shoe has some beige, yellow, and light blue tones while Cactus Jack branding appears on the back heel.

Overall, it's the type of design you would come to expect from a Travis Scott x Nike sneaker. For now, these are slated to drop in March of 2020 for $190 USD although this release month is subject to change. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.