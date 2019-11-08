Travis Scott is not only a huge artist in the realm of hip-hop but he is also incredibly popular when it comes to sneaker design. Thanks to his partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, Scott has allowed his mind to run free and fill up with ideas. So far, LaFlame has worked on the Nike Air Force 1 Low, the Jordan 4, Jordan 1, and even the Jordan 6. Now, Scott is going back to the Nike Air Force 1 Low but this time, he is letting his imagination run free with the colorway,

The shoe has officially been unveiled and will be dropping on Friday, November 16th for $160 USD. It has the potential to be one of the best non-Jordan releases of the year and sneakerheads are excited to finally get their hands on the shoes.

Thanks to the Instagram user @cran, we now have a look at what the packaging for this shoe will be. Based on the IG post below, the shoe box looks to be made of cardboard and even features a plastic window on the side. "Cactus Jack" is written in black metal font on the side while other Cactus Jack branding makes its way throughout.

Let us know how you feel about these and whether or not you plan on copping.