It's been McDonald's mania over the last few days as the countdown to Travis Scott's impending fast-food unveiling loomed. Today (September 8), hoards of fans stormed the oldest McDonald's restaurant after Travis Scott visited the location in celebration of his Quarter Pounder meal being launched at the popular chain in the continental U.S. "I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life," said the rapper. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

To go along with his McDonald's mega-deal, Travis Scott also revealed his merch line to complement the Cactus Jack contract. There's a $48 white tee that features the McDonald's logo with the words "Cactus Jack," $250 denim shorts with the same Mickey D's-CJ logo, a $44 hat with the MD-CJ logo, a $30 "I'm Lovin It" tray, a "Cactus Mac" tee, and much more. There are dozens of clothing items up for grabs before fans help the rapper sell out of his McDonald's goods.

Aside from the pack of $25 styrofoam cups and the $45 tie, you can also snag a $90 Chicken McNugget body pillow that's three feet long. Check out a few photos of the collection below and see it in full over on Travis Scott's website.

[via]